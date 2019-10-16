Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC Pink: HMPQ) ("the Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. CEO of the Company, Salvador Rosillo, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company has received significant interest from investors that are looking to get involved as part of the sales staff. Rosillo explained that over 50 shareholders have expressed interest in becoming distributors with the Company. However, the upcoming distributors are waiting for the Company to complete the manufacturing of their products to get them ready for the sales process.

Rosillo then expanded on the Company's extensive inventory, which features 18 formulations. These formulas represent the Company's high-quality CBD products, which are offered in an impressive dosage range of between 125 mg to 9,000 mg. Rosillo explained that many of the products with lower doses have already been bottled and are ready for market, however the Company still needs to complete the bottling and labeling of their higher dosage products. "We're averaging around 1,000 bottles per day.", shared Rosillo when discussing the Company's progress.

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company's products are verified by a third party source. "Of course, we use several.", replied Rosillo. He further explained that the results of the Company's third party testing have shown that the products contain .083% THC.

The conversation then turned to the Company's distribution channels. Rosillo explained that the Company has been in discussions with a company and is hoping to secure an agreement in regards to distribution in the near future.

Rosillo also shared that the Company has added new machinery to their state-of-the-art CBD facility, including upgrades to increase the facility's efficiency and capacity. "We are working non-stop.", said Rosillo. "We need to finish the 50,000 bottles.", added Rosillo in regards to the Company's upcoming distribution.

To close the interview, Rosillo encouraged shareholders to consider the potential of the Company's CBD products, which offer an impressive range of doses and are emerging as some of the highest quality products available on the market.

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. Hemp The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com

