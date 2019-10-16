Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company with products leveraging its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology platform, today announced plans to showcase its osteoarthritis pain management and joint preservation and restoration regenerative therapies at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the International Society for Hip Arthroscopy (ISHA). The ISHA Annual Scientific Meeting is being held October 17-19, 2019 in Madrid, Spain, and it provides a unique international forum for attendees to share scientific information and learn the latest advancements of arthroscopic surgery of the hip. The meeting is expected to be attended by over 500 medical professionals from over 35 countries.

"Anika has a versatile HA technology platform with the potential to expand its product portfolio into new indications to drive sustained growth and value for patients and shareholders," said Joseph Darling, President and CEO, Anika Therapeutics. "We look forward to engaging with hip specialists at this year's ISHA Scientific Meeting, as we focus on broadening our solutions across the joint preservation and restoration continuum of care."

The company will showcase its CINGAL and HYALOFAST therapies at booth #18.

About ISHA

The ISHA (International Society for Hip Arthroscopy) is an orthopedic society focused on hip preservation founded by individuals united by a common interest in the expanding arena of hip arthroscopic surgery. Officially formed in Paris, France in May 2008, ISHA's founding members represent but a few of the many individuals around the world who are interested in this evolving area of hip surgery. At its outset, hip arthroscopy attracted the surgical and scientific innovator, the clinician with an eye for the unusual idea. Instrumentation was often handmade and company support was lacking. Now, training courses around the world are frequently oversubscribed, peer-reviewed publications are increasing in number and hip arthroscopic surgery is well established. ISHA's role is to provide a focal point for its further development, to be a society whose vision is to be the premier international society for education and research in arthroscopic hip surgery.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to delivering therapies to improve the lives of patients across a continuum of care from osteoarthritis pain management to joint preservation and restoration. The Company has over two decades of global expertise commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com

