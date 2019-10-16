Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc.'s SCSU Plant Research Partner Granted a Minnesota Hemp Research License

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW),(OTCQB:BLONF),(Frankfurt: 4021) is excited to announce the expanded research capabilities of their academic research partner, St. Cloud State University ("SCSU"). The State of Minnesota has granted SCSU a license for experimentation with commercial hemp production and processing.

GROW expects to sponsor hemp research with SCSU to optimize the use of its CO2 Delivery Solutions for hemp growth and metabolite production in valuable hemp plant cultivars, including commercial hemp CBD strains.

SCSU's research infrastructure includes 1) ability to grow commercial cultivars in an array of traditional and soil free techniques, 2) full plant material and metabolite (CBD) characterization onsite and 3) solvent and solvent free CBD extraction capabilities with a broad range of instrumentation for biomass and metabolite quantification.

According to Hemp Industry Daily, "U.S. States are reporting dramatic licensing increases for 2019".

John Archibald, GROW's CEO, stated "This State approval of expanded SCSU hemp research capability will yield valuable scientific information to maximize commercial hemp growth profitability. Since the legalization of U.S. hemp growth, a number of indoor and outdoor U.S. organic hemp growers have expressed interest to use our CO2 Delivery Solutions technology."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. GROW's global target plant markets are retail food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017) and retail non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco estimate), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate), legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2022 (Statista) and legal US cannabis and hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems. They work by dissolving CO2 gas into water for use across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved CO2 molecules can then penetrate a leaf's surface area naturally, enhancing plant growth potential.

Foliar spraying of dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by numerous growers. To date, outdoor growers have had no way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster plant growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used both indoors and outdoors with minimal dissolved CO2 gas lost and much greater CO2 plant availability resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no CO2 gassing plant yields.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kane's, VP Communications at 416-315-7477.



SOURCE: CO2 GRO Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563181/CO2-GRO-Incs-SCSU-Plant-Research-Partner-Granted-a-Minnesota-Hemp-Research-License