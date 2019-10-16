Modev: Netflix, Google Cloud Platform, Armory, OpsMX, Adobe, Kublr, Sumo Logic, xMatters and Sonatype to Sponsor Spinnaker Summit 2019

Netflix, Pinterest, Airbnb, AWS, JPMorgan Chase, and Google Domain Experts to Share Insights and Proven Best Practices for Continuous Delivery and Open Source

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Modev, organizers of Spinnaker Summit 2019, today announced that global technology leaders including Netflix, Google Cloud Platform, Armory, OpsMX, Adobe, Kublr, Sumo Logic, xMatters and Sonatype have signed on as sponsors for this year's event, taking place November 15 - 17, 2019, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, California.

The highly anticipated Spinnaker Summit is an annual forum that convenes Spinnaker users, and software delivery engineering leaders from around the world under a single roof, each of whom is committed to advancing development and adoption of the fast growing continuous delivery platform.

Netflix Director of Delivery Engineering, Andy Glover, who will deliver the opening keynote presentation on November 15, commented that, "Continuous Delivery powers innovation at Netflix," in a March 2019 blog.

Joining Glover as featured speakers at Spinnaker Summit 2019 are industry experts including Pinterest Software Engineer, Rainie Li; Airbnb Software Engineer, Brian Wolfe; JPMorgan Chase Co. Associate Technology Analyst, Vaidyalingam Ramalingam; Amazon Web Services Principal Technologist, Alolita Sharma; and Google Software Engineers, Eric Zimanyi and Maggie Neterval.

"Spinnaker Summit is a welcoming event where attendees can learn firsthand from leading enterprises about best practices for software delivery leveraging Spinnaker and accelerating go-to-market efforts," added Erickson. "This year's sponsors and speakers have achieved significant levels of performance and we are honored to provide a platform for them to showcase the latest on continuous delivery leveraging Spinnaker."

The conference agenda features an impressive lineup of keynote presentations and breakout sessions organized across a variety of topics including product deep-dives, case studies and more. On November 15, Armory will host "Spinnaker 101" and "Spinnaker 102," comprehensive educational sessions that will cover everything from Spinnaker basics to unlocking its full power. Also of note are breakout sessions that will provide product insight and achieving success with Spinnaker, such as "Monitoring Spinnaker with Prometheus Operator on GKE," with Miles Matthias, Google cloud consultant, on Saturday, November 16.

Created by Netflix, Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing software changes with high velocity and confidence. Also used by Google, Armory, Adobe, Waze, and other digital leaders, Spinnaker combines a powerful and flexible pipeline management system with integrations to the major cloud providers; it has been battle-tested in production by hundreds of teams over millions of deployments.

For companies like Waze that host production in multi-cloud environments, Spinnaker allows them to release new features and bug fixes to users as quickly as possible, while keeping deployments and rollbacks simple, easy and reliable, according to a public case study. Spinnaker abstracts many of the particulars of each cloud provider, allowing developers to focus on making Waze even better for users instead of concerning themselves with the low-level details of multiple cloud providers.

Registration the Spinnaker Summit is now open. For updates and additional information on the Spinnaker Summit, follow on Twitter @spinnakerio or visit https://www.spinnakersummit.com. Spinnaker Summit is organized by Modev along with community partners General Assembly, Gun.io, Learn academy, SoftStack Factory, Sabio and Women Who Code.

About Spinnaker Summit

Now in its third year, Spinnaker Summit focuses on the rapid adoption of the open source platform as a key enterprise choice for software delivery and management. The event will bring together developers, architects, delivery managers and technology leaders tasked with creating efficient software delivery and management. The program will include case studies, keynotes, hands-on breakouts and networking with likeminded colleagues from this fast-growing open source community. For more information visit: https://www.spinnakersummit.com/.

About Modev

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

