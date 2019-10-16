Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASGU ISIN: CA3197021064 Ticker-Symbol: 18P 
Tradegate
16.10.19
15:22 Uhr
0,110 Euro
+0,002
+1,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,103
0,114
15:40
0,104
0,110
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST COBALT
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST COBALT CORP0,110+1,85 %