The market is driven by the advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types. In addition, the developments and advancements in suturing materials are anticipated to further boost the growth of the absorbable sutures market.

Absorbable sutures are gaining prominence among both patients and surgeons in the healthcare industry because they are usually fully absorbed within three months and maintain high tensile strength while supporting temporary incisions made on the body. They minimize the possibility of scarring and infection and do not cause sinus or extrusion unlike non-absorbable sutures. Due to such benefits absorbable sutures are extensively being used for the percutaneous closure of incisions in adults and children. Thus, the increasing number of advantages of absorbable sutures over other suture types will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Absorbable Sutures Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as hospital care, Aesculap, OPM, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers Monosyn, Novosyn, Monomax, Monosyn Quick, Novosyn Quick, MonoPlus, and Safil.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through several business units: cardiovascular, rhythm and neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers Capio sutures, which include both absorbable and non-absorbable sutures.

DemeTECH Corporation

DemeTECH Corporation is headquartered in the US. The company offers DemeSORB, DemeCRYL, DemeQUICK, DemeDIOX, DemeCAPRONE, DemeGUT, and DemeGUT PLAIN. DemeGUT is an absorbable sterile surgical suture composed of purified connective tissue.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments including pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The company offers coated VICRYL (polyglactin 910) suture.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated is headquartered in the US and has business units in various regions. The company offers Bondek Plus, which provides outstanding lubricity, smoothness, and knotability. They also offer Monodek, which is an easy-to-handle and strong suture.

Absorbable Sutures Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

General surgeries

Orthopedic surgeries

Gynecology surgeries

Ophthalmic surgeries

Others

Absorbable Sutures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

