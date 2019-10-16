Technavio has been monitoring the global diabetic neuropathy drugs market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 866.72 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005471/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global diabetic neuropathy drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market Analysis Report by Mechanism of action (calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand, SNRIs and TCAs, and others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the approval of new drugs and the presence of a strong drug pipeline. In addition, the development of novel biologics to treat diabetic neuropathy is anticipated to further boost the growth of the diabetic neuropathy drugs market.

Market vendors are increasingly focusing on the development of disease-modifying drugs to treat diabetic neuropathy due to its growing prevalence. The market is witnessing an increase in the number of approvals of drugs such as LYRICA CR extended-release tablets. These drugs are used to manage neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. In addition, there are several drugs that are in the last-stages of the pipeline. VM202 is an investigational therapy that is currently in Phase III clinical trials. Thus, approval of such new drugs and the presence of a strong drug pipeline is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market Companies:

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as innovative health and essential health. The company offers LYRICA and NEURONTIN. LYRICA is used to treat diabetic nerve pain.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and manufactures products through several business segments such as innovative medicines, sandoz, and alcon. The company offers Tegretol, which is an anticonvulsant medication used in the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The company offers NUCYNTA, which is an opioid analgesic used to treat diabetic neuropathy pain.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments such as human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The company offers CYMBALTA, which is used to treat neuropathic pain.

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED is headquartered in Japan and offers products through business segments such as innovative pharmaceuticals business and generic business. The company offers Tarlige, which is used to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Mechanism of Action Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Calcium channel alpha-2 delta ligand

SNRIs and TCAs

Others

Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Pericarditis Drugs Market Global Pericarditis Drugs Market by product (NSAIDs, colchicine, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Blepharitis Drugs Market Global Blepharitis Drugs Market by product (steroids and antibiotics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005471/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com