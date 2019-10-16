Brady has received a recommended all-cash offer at 10p per share (a 50.8% premium to the closing price), valuing the issued share capital at £8.3m, from Hanover Active Equity Fund II, a private equity (PE) investor focused on SMEs in the UK and Nordic markets. The cash offer has been declared final, will be declared unconditional as to acceptances based on 50% of the share capital and may only be increased if there is a counter-offer. Before the bid, Brady had been looking to secure additional funding for a turnaround strategy, and although negotiations have advanced, the company has not yet secured unconditional funding.

