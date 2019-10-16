Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and The Port of Virginia continue long-standing cooperation with repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 OCTOBER 2019 AT 4 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 25 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia, a growing, deep water port on the U.S. East Coast. The $23 million (USD) order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q3 order intake, and represents the exercising of a contract option for further units that was agreed upon in 2017. Delivery of the new machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2020.



The new units will be delivered to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT), which is the port's largest terminal and capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The next-generation Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carrier features a robust new mobile drive, a completely redesigned electrical system for the upper frame and spreader, a more spacious electric cabinet layout, and LED working lights as standard.

The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. Kalmar provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.

The new shuttle carriers will play a key role in the ongoing conversion of NIT to a terminal that uses automated stacking cranes versus one that employs straddle-carriers. The conversion allows for higher container-stack density required for handling larger vessels.



"These shuttle carriers are another step in the evolution of NIT and of the growing capabilities at The Port of Virginia," said John Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. "Because they are hybrids, they help us cut fuel consumption, reduce emissions and improve the overall sustainability of our operations. We've had a long partnership with Kalmar and have always found it to be an innovator of environmentally-responsible solutions that provides a high-level of service."



"During the past two years, we have worked very closely with Kalmar on the development of this new technology," said Rich Ceci, Senior Vice President, Technology & Projects. "We are confident in the capability of Kalmar: the team is exceptional and its commitment to support has been fantastic."

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: "We are delighted to build on our exceptional partnership with Virginia Port Authority by helping them to boost container-handling capacity with our eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers. The dedication and commitment of our local Virginia-based service team was crucial in securing this repeat order. They have continued to exceed the customer's expectations with on-the-job training and continued support to keep the fleet running at 90% or greater uptime."



