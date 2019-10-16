Spire Global, Inc.: Spire Announces AirSafe: The first ADS-B product from Spire Aviation

Space-to-Cloud Data Analytics Company Announces New Aircraft Tracking Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spire Global, the world's largest privately-owned earth observation constellation of satellites for advanced weather data, maritime analytics, and aircraft tracking, today announced the company's first product from Spire Aviation with the launch of their new AirSafe API. Spire Aviation's AirSafe product uses Low Earth Orbit ADS-B technology combined with leading ground-based collection to provide detail on global aircraft position reports for the world's aircraft fleet operations. With over 70 million position reports every day and growing, AirSafe is positioned to provide the best in class data over land and the world's oceans.



The AirSafe product solves the industry's need for flight tracking data covering both land and oceans at a competitive cost, illuminating trends in aircraft operations. Enabling, for example, a fixed-based operator analyzing historical data to safely increase productivity by better positioning resources in the future and then using real-time data to create a proactive alerting system for diversion or air turnbacks.

Spire Aviation is building towards full surveillance of all remote areas of the globe and continues to grow its satellite constellation. Spire's aggressive roadmap includes launch campaigns to ultimately provide equatorial ICAO 4D/15 compliant method of aircraft tracking (+/- 15 degrees latitude) and global coverage enabled by inter-satellite links in the future. These satellite launches will produce the world's most advanced nanosatellite constellation for aviation ADS-B and aviation weather forecasting.

Spire AirSafe also offers Spire's proprietary weather forecasting products, enabling customers to benefit from fused aircraft location positional data and global winds aloft

About Spire Aviation

Launched in 2018, Spire Aviation is on a mission to become the global leader in capturing, mining, refining, and analyzing ADS-B-related data and information for the Aviation industry. To learn more, visit: aviation.spire.com

About Spire Global Inc.

Spire Global Inc. is a space-to-cloud analytics company that utilizes proprietary satellite data and algorithms to provide the most advanced maritime, aviation, and weather tracking in the world. Spire's data analytics is backed by a wholly owned and developed constellation of nanosatellites, global ground station network, and 24/7 operations that provide real-time global coverage of every point on Earth. To learn more, visit: www.spire.com?

