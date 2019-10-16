-- Former COO of Compass and Horizon Discovery joins Enzyvant as company nears first potential drug approval --

Enzyvant, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for patients with rare, life-threatening conditions, today announced the appointment of Jeb Ledell as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Ledell previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Compass Therapeutics, a US biotechnology company, and Horizon Discovery Group, a UK company focused on gene editing and gene modulation technologies. He led operations at both businesses through important periods of growth. Prior to Horizon, he held multiple technology, operations, and development roles at Zalicus, a pain and inflammation therapeutics company acquired in 2015.

"We are pleased to add Jeb to our executive team as we move quickly toward becoming a commercial-stage company," said Rachelle Jacques, CEO of Enzyvant. "Throughout his career, Jeb has demonstrated a track record of operational excellence, strategy, and product delivery. He brings a great mix of organizational expertise and leadership experience to the Enzyvant team."

"It is exciting to join a company with such interesting science and potential to treat life-threatening rare diseases with such high unmet need, especially as it nears an important milestone with a potential first approved product," said Mr. Ledell. "We have to deliver with excellence for patients, and effective operations are a key part of that. That is where my focus and energy will be."

Enzyvant is currently advancing two potentially transformative therapies. The company's lead pipeline candidate, RVT-802, is based on the company's T cell generation platform technology for profound immunodeficiency disorders. RVT-802 is a novel regenerative therapy designed to treat pediatric congenital athymia a rare, uniformly fatal condition for which there are currently no approved treatments. Enzyvant anticipates a regulatory decision from the FDA on the approval of RVT-802 in December 2019.

About Enzyvant

Enzyvant is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients with rare diseases. The FDA has accepted Enzyvant's Biologics License Application submission for RVT-802, a novel investigational tissue-based regenerative therapy for the treatment of congenital athymia and granted Priority Review. Enzyvant anticipates a regulatory decision in December 2019. The company is also preparing to initiate a clinical trial of RVT-801, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Farber disease. For more information, please visit www.enzyvant.com.

