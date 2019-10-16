Technavio has been monitoring the global hospital furniture market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Hospital Furniture Market Analysis Report by Product (hospital beds, specialty medical chairs and tables, and others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the presence of internet platforms in order to create awareness on hospital infrastructure. In addition, the growing demand for improved medical infrastructure is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hospital furniture market.

Many nursing homes, diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals are procuring a wide range of services and products through online portals and websites of market vendors with the growing penetration of the Internet. Online portals help vendors to generate high revenue and capture large market share by providing excellent user experience and improving brand retention and visibility. This is enabling them to expand their customer base for hospital furniture such as hospital beds, drawers, specialty medical chairs and tables, and seating furniture. Thus, the growing use of internet platforms to create awareness on hospital infrastructure is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hospital Furniture Market Companies:

Arjo

Arjo is headquartered in Sweden and owns and operates businesses under various segments including unified business segment. The company offers citadel plus bariatric care system and vitalgo total lift bed integrated system.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through global business units: patient support systems, front line care, and surgical solutions. The company offers Hill-Rom 1039/1048 bariatric bed and art of care three-position recliner.

Medical Depot, Inc.

Medical Depot, Inc. is headquartered in the UK and has business operations under various segments, namely unified business segment. The company offers clarus bedside cabinet 3044, which comes with an internal shelf, which is fully removable for easy cleaning.

Stryker

Stryker is headquartered in the US and offers products through various business segments including MedSurg, orthopedics, and neurotechnology and spine. The company offers Bedside Stands, which come in five unique styles, along with laminate and hardware options.

Hospital Furniture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospital beds

Specialty medical chairs and tables

Others

Hospital Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

