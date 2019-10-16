Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: A0NJH0 ISIN: US4314751029 Ticker-Symbol: HB9 
Frankfurt
16.10.19
08:00 Uhr
91,50 Euro
+1,50
+1,67 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
91,00
91,50
15:24
91,00
91,50
15:20
ARJO
ARJO AB Chart 1 Jahr
ARJO AB3,774+1,13 %
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC91,50+1,67 %