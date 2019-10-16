WGVS USA LLC.: World's Greatest Videos overcomes belief it is too good to be true

Launches winner testimonial ad campaign; celebrates October's Anti-Bullying Month

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / When video creator MacKenzie Jewell first heard about World's Greatest Videos, the first global, continually running, cash-awarded video contest, he didn't believe it was real. Then when he won cash, he did not want to tell his friends about it. After all, the more people competing, the less his opportunity for winning.

"When I first heard about World's Greatest Videos, it sounded too good to be true. I mean cash prizes every week….and a grand prize at the end of the year of at least $100,000?," said Jewell. "And then when I won and got the cash, I wanted it to be a best kept secret! But, I felt selfish! So, I have since started telling my friends about it and having them post videos on the site as well."

According to World's Greatest Videos, Jewell was not alone in thinking the site was too good to be true, and then wanting to keep it to himself when he started winning money. To address this challenge, the company has embarked on a new ad campaign to let everyone know that their weekly cash prizes for challenge contests - which have totaled more than $300,000 so far this year- are indeed real.

The company also wants the public to know that their grand prize of at least $100,000, which will be awarded to the best video of 2019, as voted on by a judging panel and the World's Greatest Videos community, is also real. In fact, they are planning to live stream the winner announcement.

"October is a special month for us for a lot of reasons," says Makayla Allen, the 27-year-old founder and president of World's Greatest Videos. "First, it's anti-bullying month; and, we do not allow any cyberbullying on our site. Second, we're going to start a new ad campaign featuring several of our cash prize winners from all over the world. Also, last but not least, we are starting the big countdown to our grand prize."

During the month of December, all of the first-place winners from World's Greatest Videos' various weekly, monthly and challenge contests will compete for the Grand Prize. The company will host weekly elimination rounds to narrow the field of potential winners. The voting will cut off at 11:59 p.m. GMT. Depending on how close the number of votes among front runners, he winner may be announced as early as New Year's Eve, but definitely no later than the first week of January.

"If anyone wants a shot at the grand prize money, there is still plenty of time," says Allen. "All they have to do is download our app, and upload an original video. It's that easy!" Learn more here https://youtu.be/5sCY_XS53JE

Allen also emphasizes that World's Greatest Videos is not only for video creators. Anyone who enjoys watching videos can join the community. Anyone may watch, vote on and share videos, as well as chat with and follow their favorite video creators. Also, for a limited time, the company is offering 50 free gems at sign-up that may be used to make purchases from their online store. For more information, visit wgvs.com.

World's Greatest Videos is the first global, continually running, cash-awarded video contest. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the company launched in beta format in October, 2018, and officially launched on January 1, 2019. World's Greatest Videos focuses on positive content, and does not allow cyberbullying or trolling. The company encourages its community members to Create Local. Win Global. ™ because Talent Has No Borders™

