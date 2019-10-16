CEIPAL Launches Recruitment's Most Robust Artificial Intelligence Engine at ASA Staffing 2019

Artificial Intelligence Revolution Moves Staffing Industry Beyond Narrow Search Functions to Include Ranking, "Cloning," Chatbot, and Harvesting Functionality for Recruiters

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / ASA Staffing World 2019 (Booth 253) - October 16, 2019 - CEIPAL, a SaaS platform for the front- and back-office business operations of staffing companies, today announced ground-breaking new capabilities to simplify, automate and enhance workflows for recruiting professionals. CEIPAL's integrated applicant tracking system (ATS) is the first-of-its-kind to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and deliver a powerful engine that offers searching, ranking, harvesting and chatbot capabilities to turn any recruiter into a high performer.

"CEIPAL's AI functionality has transformed the way we recruit by drastically reducing search time, while greatly improving the quality of our shortlisted candidates," said Mani Kandan, Development and Technology Implementation Head of KRG Systems. "This has greatly improved the consistency of searches, and supercharged our recruiters, while saving our company up to 50 percent of what we would spend on any other ATS. It's a must-have application for all recruitment companies!"

In addition to substantial cost savings, CEIPAL's new AI engine empowers recruiters by speeding searches and improving quality with the following features:

Automated search and ranking capabilities, weeding out irrelevant resumes and unqualified candidates, while instantly and accurately ranking those who best fit your search criteria

capabilities, weeding out irrelevant resumes and unqualified candidates, while instantly and accurately ranking those who best fit your search criteria Cloning capabilities to help you identify ideal candidates, then simply clone that candidate's profile at the click of a button to search for similarly ideal candidates

capabilities to help you identify ideal candidates, then simply clone that candidate's profile at the click of a button to search for similarly ideal candidates Harvesting that automates data downloads to maximize data allowances, while helping your client organizations build their own unique talent pipeline cloud

that automates data downloads to maximize data allowances, while helping your client organizations build their own unique talent pipeline cloud AI-powered chatbot capabilities that simplify digital onboarding of candidates who prefer not to communicate through phone or email

"CEIPAL is showing the recruitment world what artificial intelligence actually looks like in practice and our recruiters couldn't be more excited," said Derrick Alex, Head - Delivery Excellence of VDart, Inc. "We've worked with some of CEIPAL's leading competitors before and heard plenty of talk about AI, but never got to see it successfully deployed until we made the switch."

In addition to CEIPAL's new AI technology, the company is also bringing 75 dynamic integrations to bear in its solution, which means it can access any and every database with which a recruitment agency might be working. CEIPAL's AI-powered solution also offers newly added workforce management (WFM) and human resource information system (HRIS) capabilities that include the automatic creation of PAF (public access files) to ensure compliance and employment eligibility for employees on work visas.

"While the recruitment and staffing industry have been talking about AI for some years now, we're proud to actually bring a solution to the marketplace that finally and fully delivers on that promise," said Sameer Penakalapati, CEO of CEIPAL. "CEIPAL's embedded technologies turbo-charge any search at half the cost of our competitors and improve search quality, while virtually eliminating the impact of poorly performing recruiters from the search equation."

For more information or a demonstration, please visit ASA Staffing World 2019 booth #253 or visit www.ceipal.com.

About CEIPAL

CEIPAL provides a SaaS platform that automates both the front-and back-office business operations of staffing companies. CEIPAL offers a complete workforce management platform, including a fully integrated applicant tracking system (ATS) and human resource information system (HRIS). Founded in 2015, CEIPAL now serves over 1,200 customers and 16,000 recruiters globally. For more information visit www.ceipal.com.

About KRG Technologies Inc.

KRG Technologies Inc. is an Inc 5000 company founded in 2003. A Tier-1 Staffing Vendor for Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 Companies with offices at USA, Canada and India with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 226% in 2017. KRG has placed its candidates across 24 states of USA. Currently, it has 800+ consultants on billing and 75+ new contracts signed every month. It has a team of 150+ trained recruiters which is specialized in serving clients' needs with a personalized approach. KRG with its exceptional expertise in staffing services in Americas serves across the industries including Technology, Engineering, Infra and BI.

About VDart Inc.

We are a global digital staffing and solutions provider with expertise in Digital/SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics & Cloud), Enterprise Resource Planning (Oracle Applications, SAP), Business Intelligence and Infrastructure services. We work with leading System Integrators in both private and public sectors, and have deep industry expertise and focus in BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, and the Technology sector. Our scope, knowledge, industry expertise, and global footprint have enabled us to provide best in industry solutions. With our Core focus in emerging technologies, we have provided global technology workforce solutions in the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Australia & India. We take pride in delivering specialized talent, superior performance and seamless execution to meet challenging business needs of customers worldwide. For more information, visit https://vdartinc.com/

