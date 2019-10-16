ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. Extends Placement Closing

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / AirTest Technologies Inc. (AirTest) (TSXV:AAT) CEO George Graham announces that the private placement that was conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on August 21, 2019, has now been granted a 30-day extension which will make the closing date November 15, 2019.

There has been no material change in Company operations as yet, and there are some $4,000,000 units still available for sale at $0.02 per share. Each unit also includes one non-transferable purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company for a period of one year from the closing date at an exercise price of $0.05. Finder's fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with the TSX-V policies.

About ATI: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy-saving technologies that are positioned to make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Mr. George Graham, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 517 3888

Fax :(604) 517 3900

Email: ggraham@airtest.com

Website: www.airtest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ATI Airtest Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563161/ATI-AirTest-Technologies-Inc-Extends-Placement-Closing