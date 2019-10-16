TOP The Organic Project Aims to Empower Women & Save the Planet with Organic Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products

DUXBURY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / TOP The Organic Project (TOP), an emerging, women-owned social impact company founded by two mothers, is on a mission to make clean, organic feminine hygiene products accessible for everyone, driven by sustainability and empowerment.

The average American woman will use more than 12,000 tampons in her lifetime, yet significant challenges like affordability, environmental waste, and unsafe toxins have been largely ignored-until now. With TOP's biodegradable, 100% organic, hypoallergenic tampons and pads, Co-Founders, Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein, are delivering easy-to-digest education for young female consumers, public awareness, and a viable eco-friendly alternative that is as strong as the women they aim to support nationwide.

Key Takeaways

Women-owned social impact company founded by two mothers, on a mission to make clean, organic feminine hygiene products accessible for everyone, driven by sustainability and empowerment.

Delivering biodegradable, 100% organic, hypoallergenic tampons and pads

With every purchase, TOP donates tampons and pads to schools and organizations throughout New England with the goal to diminish "period poverty"

ABOUT TOP THE ORGANIC PROJECT

TOP The Organic Project (TOP) is an emerging, women-owned feminine care company based in Duxbury, MA, that aims to empower women to make better choices, protecting their bodies and the environment. TOP offers 100% organic, biodegradable, hypoallergenic tampons and pads that are accessible to everyone. Founded by Thyme Sullivan and Denielle Finkelstein-mothers, cousins and seasoned executives with decades of relevant corporate experience-TOP is on a mission to generate national awareness of period poverty, deliver high-performing organic products, and eliminate the taboo of feminine hygiene for good. Learn more at www.toporganicproject.com.

