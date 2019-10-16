Flashpoint Receives $34 Million in Capital to Accelerate Strategic Growth

Combination of New Financing and Investment to Fuel Company's Innovation, Go-To-Market, and Leadership in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI)

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced that it has secured $34 million in new financing and investment. In addition to the company's raise of $6 million in new equity from investors, Bank of Montreal's (BMO) Technology and Innovation Banking Group has provided $28 million in debt financing. Flashpoint will use this new capital to further accelerate its innovation and product development, expand its data collections, and expand customer acquisition and support worldwide.



"This is an exciting time for Flashpoint, and it is an honor to have such strong and committed financial partners," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO and Co-Founder, Flashpoint. "Some have been with us since almost the beginning, and some are newer to the Flashpoint family, but they all equally understand and support our mission of providing security and intelligence solutions that help our clients combat fraud, insider threats, physical security risks, and also improve their vulnerability management."

"With an incredible leadership team, Flashpoint has done tremendous work in 2019 to broaden its product portfolio and enrich its data collections to help better protect companies on a global scale," said Andre Salvi, Head, Technology & Innovation Banking, BMO. "We look forward to working with Flashpoint and are eager to support them as they accelerate their innovation and growth."

This year, Flashpoint has delivered new innovations, enhancements, and analytics that strengthened the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, which grants access to the company's archive of finished intelligence reports, data from illicit forums, marketplaces, chat services, paste sites, technical data, card and account shops, and vulnerabilities, as well as expanded integrations with Anomali, ThreatConnect, ThreatQuotient, and Splunk.

To learn more about how Flashpoint can help organizations mitigate threats and risk, request a meetingwith one of our experts.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers converged intelligence and risk solutions to private and public sector organizations worldwide. As the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), Flashpoint provides meaningful intelligence to assist organizations in combating threats and adversaries. Through sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint is the only intelligence firm that can help multiple teams across an organization bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance corporate and physical security, improve executive protection, address third-party risk, and support due diligence efforts. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

PR Contact:

CHEN PR

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781.672.3119