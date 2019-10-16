Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928619 ISIN: CH0013841017 Ticker-Symbol: LO3 
Lang & Schwarz
16.10.19
17:19 Uhr
307,70 Euro
-0,60
-0,19 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
305,90
309,50
17:20
299,10
299,10
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IQVIA
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC131,00-2,24 %
LONZA GROUP AG307,70-0,19 %