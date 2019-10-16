Technavio has been monitoring the global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 62.67 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging countries. In addition, the advent of big data is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market.

Advancements in technological and healthcare infrastructure are being witnessed in drug development processes in various emerging economies. This is encouraging the outsourcing of research and manufacturing operations of various drugs across developing nations. In addition, there is a high concentration of several US FDA-approved manufacturing plants in developing nations. These locations are most preferred for contract manufacturing due to the availability of cost-efficient resources in these countries. Thus, the presence of cost-efficient resources in emerging countries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market Companies:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is headquartered in Germany and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as human pharmaceuticals, animal health, and biopharmaceuticals. The company offers CMO.

Catalent, Inc

Catalent, Inc is headquartered in the US and it offers products through global business units: Softgel technologies, clinical supply services, BSDD, and oral drug delivery. The company offers CDAM.

IQVIA

IQVIA is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely technology analytics solutions, R&D solutions, and contract sales and medical solutions. The company offers CRO.

Lonza

Lonza is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through pharma biotech and specialty ingredients. The company offers CDAM, which includes the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biological and small molecule-based drugs.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments such as life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, and specialty diagnostics. The company offers CDAM, which includes preclinical and clinical trial research.

Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Contract research organizations (CRO)

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMO)

Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

