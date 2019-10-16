Burrelles Announces Comprehensive Corporate Rebrand, Introduces Expanded Product Portfolio

130-year-old media data company repositions as digital leader maintaining commitment to human insight

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Media data and monitoring company Burrelles, formerly BurrellesLuce, announced today that it has rebranded its corporate identity and launched a significantly expanded portfolio of products and services. Founded in 1888, the company provides a wide range of products and services that combine expert analysis and sophisticated technology applied to proprietary data covering the national media landscape. The rebrand highlighting the company's technology-forward, innovative approach comes in response to market demand for digitally-focused services and analytical insights into complex business and media trends.

Along with a modernized visual identity and redefined corporate brand, Burrelles is launching significantly enhanced and expanded product offerings designed to provide a simple, seamless and personalized connection to media data. In addition to its media monitoring services, communication tools and in-depth customized reporting, the company will now offer analytical research, data services, and custom reporting through partnerships with industry-leading firms including a premier social media analytics company. The new offerings include the Burrelles AM Headline Briefing, industry reports tracking news flow in specific areas of the economy, social media monitoring, and big data analytics. Unique in its industry for applying human insight to automated extrapolations from media data, Burrelles will maintain this approach throughout its new offerings to ensure accuracy and quality of service.

"For 130 years, Burrelles has been known for relentless innovation and the highest standards of customer service. These are the core values that spurred us to reinvent our brand and expand our technology and offerings so we can meet our clients' rapidly evolving needs," said Chaz Waggoner, president and CEO of Burrelles. "We're confident that this rebrand and the accompanying new product launches will help us empower communications professionals in new and meaningful ways as they engage with the media data that drives businesses forward."

Burrelles will showcase its new corporate identity and products at the Public Relations Society of America International Conference in San Diego, CA, from October 20-22.

About Burrelles

Founded in 1888, Burrelles is one of the most trusted and credible partners in the media data services industry. Combining sophisticated technology with specialized expert analysis, Burrelles' new technologies and expanded product portfolio provide a simple, seamless and personalized connection to media data across all of today's channels. Its comprehensive suite includes media monitoring, communication tools, in-depth customized reporting, analytical research, publishing, data services, and professional services. With unparalleled expertise and industry insights drawn from 130 years of relentless innovation and dedicated client service, Burrelles takes media data beyond automation. For more information, visit https://burrellesluce.com/.

####

Editor's Note: Interviews are available via phone and on-site at the Public Relations Society of America International Conference in San Diego, CA, from October 20-22.

Headshots of Chaz Waggoner are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Julia Wakefield

Rubenstein Public Relations

jwakefield@rubensteinpr.com

212.805.3021



SOURCE: Burrelles

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563179/Burrelles-Announces-Comprehensive-Corporate-Rebrand-Introduces-Expanded-Product-Portfolio