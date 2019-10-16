Technavio has been monitoring the global radio frequency (RF) MEMS market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 11.82 billion during 2019-2023, decelerating at a CAGR of nearly 37% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market Analysis Report by Application (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, space and defense, and others), by Geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growing need for efficient antenna tuning. In addition, the development of NEMS is anticipated to further boost the growth of the radio frequency (RF) MEMS market.

There is an increase in the demand for antenna tuners as they are extensively used in smartphone devices. Manufacturers of antenna tuners are extensively using RF MEMS in the production of antenna tuners as they provide size advantages under space constraints. These antenna tuners are used over a broad spectrum of frequencies including mmWave frequencies for 5G networks. Consequently, the adoption of RF MEMS in the manufacturing of antenna tuners is increasing among smartphone OEMs. Thus, the growing need for efficient antenna tuning is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Market Companies:

AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is headquartered in China and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as dynamic components, haptic and RF/mechanical, MEMS components, and others. The company provides a wide range of tunable RF-MEMS technologies and products.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures products through the business unit,: electronic products. The company offers ADGM1004, which is a 13 GHz RF MEMS switch with an integrated driver and overall packaging of 5 mm 4 mm 1.45 mm.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely wired infrastructure, wireless communications, and industrial other. The company provides RF MEMS filters for various applications in telecommunications and automotive sectors.

Cavendish Kinetics, Inc.

Cavendish Kinetics, Inc. is headquartered in the US. The company offers RF MEMS SmarTuners, RF MEMS SmartSwitches, and RF MEMS TransferSwitches. RF MEMS TransferSwitches is a high-performance RF MEMS used for switching operations of antennas in mobile phones.

Qorvo, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments such as mobile products (MP) and infrastructure and defense products (IDP). The company offers RF1147, which is a broadband low-power single-pole four-throw (SP4T) switch.

Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Space and defense

Others

Radio Frequency (RF) MEMS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

North America

South America

