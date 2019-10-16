A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on pharmaceutical market research: a linchpin for success in the pharma industry. This article highlights the importance of pharmaceutical market research and also provides key insights into the essentials for effective pharma market research.

Pharmaceutical companies are experiencing an industry slowdown. Amidst this, many players in the sector are seeking to transform their R&D engine into a source of competitive advantage in order to thrive. In such cases, effective pharmaceutical market research is paramount. Furthermore, current medicines are reaching saturation levels, making it even more crucial for pharma companies to invest in better drug development through comprehensive pharmaceutical market research.

Essentials for effective pharmaceutical market research

Gather customer feedback

An integral part of pharmaceutical market research involves conducting a wide range of surveys and research studies across all customer types to help identify and prioritize which issues will have the biggest impact on the company's success. This includes physician satisfaction surveys, product satisfaction surveys, and patient pre-and post-clinical trial surveys.

The pharmaceutical industry is quite different from other consumer focused industries. Therefore, pharmaceutical market research forms the basis for everything from product development to marketing.

Broader horizons for data collection

Although it may be easy for organizations and researchers to turn to large companies for data, it is advisable to consider bringing in data from small life science organizations as well. The more data gathered with the use of surveys and other data collection tools, the more accurate will be the business decisions.

Assess the market thoroughly

This involves picking the right environment in which to market a drug is critical. Disease patterns, political turmoil, economic stability, and market size/segmentation and operating conditions are just a few of the key factors affecting a company's overall success with a product. Pharmaceutical market research can highlight any obstacles or opportunities that might disturb or encourage favorable outcomes.

Monitor customer feedback at different touchpoints

Provide a variety of ways for customers to share their comments and offer multiple feedback channels to improve both the quantity and quality of the feedback received. Ensure that customer sentiment is measured and monitored across all consumer support channels, as this kind of feedback is often provided 'in the moment' when opinions shared are most accurate. Moreover, feedback can also make a strong contribution to the development and evaluation of new initiatives, so remember to reference insight gathered when considering a new project.

