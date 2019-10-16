Technavio has been monitoring the global tethered drones market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 118.65 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 70% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the expanding applications of drones. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous UAVs is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tethered drones market.

Tethered drones are used for 24/7 area surveillance and monitoring. They are used in military operations and numerous commercial applications such as public service missions. They are also used in wildlife survey and documentation and aerial photography. Drones are considered as an ideal solution for these applications because they possess virtually unlimited endurance. These drones eliminate the need for power related restrictions as they rely on charging stations. They also endure long duration deployment, especially in emergencies. Thus, the expanding application scope of drones is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Tethered Drones Market Companies:

Aria Insights, Inc.

Aria Insights, Inc. is headquartered in the US. The company offers PARC, which is a portable and extremely rugged airborne debris resistant drone capable of flying in adverse weather conditions and high winds.

DRAGONFLY PICTURES, INC.

DRAGONFLY PICTURES, INC. is headquartered in the US and offers services through service segments including engineering services. The company offers DP-16 Seagull, an autonomous drone, capable of maintaining steady airspeed.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp.

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. is headquartered in the US. The company offers WATT 200, which is designed to perform as an easily usable drone system by commercial operators.

ELISTAIR SAS

ELISTAIR SAS is headquartered in France. The company offers ORION, which is a tethered drone designed to deliver 24 hours surveillance over large areas and is suitable for law enforcement, private security, public safety missions, and military uses.

Hoverfly Technology Inc.

Hoverfly Technology Inc is headquartered in the US. The company offers LiveSky, LIVESKY SENTRY, and BigSky. BigSky is a tether-powered folding-frame quadcopter sUAS that can carry multiple payloads weighing up to 8.8 pounds.

Tethered Drones End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Defense

Telecommunication

Others

Tethered Drones Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

