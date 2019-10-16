Newswire signs distribution agreement with the largest news vendor to North American brokerages

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2019) - Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution, announces its recent distribution agreement with Benzinga. The move is an effort to further enrich Newswire's comprehensive distribution network by including a veteran player in the financial data space. Benzinga has since grown to become the largest news vendor to North American brokerages.

Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing at Newswire, said, "Both Newswire and Benzinga espouse the philosophy of serving customers at the highest level by providing unmatched service in our respective industries. Benzinga's reach and industry expertise are without question and we're thrilled to have entered into this very fruitful agreement with them. It's a perfect fit to help customers to expand their reach in business and financial news."

Benzinga, since its launch in 2010, has developed into a major hub for actionable information on capital markets. With over two million readers each month, Benzinga continues to empower new generations of investors by connecting the world with news, data, and education, making the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone.

Newswire is confident the distribution agreement incorporating Benzinga's extensive, market-moving network will add even more value to its latest offering: The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour helps customers transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: increase brand awareness, drive more traffic and generate greater return on media communications spend. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

