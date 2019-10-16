Technavio has been monitoring the global infrared sensors market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 296 million during 2019-2023. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the development of smart cities. In addition, increasing investments in autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the infrared sensors market.

The rise in the number of smart cities across the world have created a strong demand for machine type communication (MTC) applications. MTC applications such as smart metering, property monitoring, logistics management, and smart parking extensively use infrared sensors. Infrared sensors are also used for centralized control of securing doors and windows, HVAC, lighting, and electrical appliance. With the growing number of smart cities, the demand for infrared sensors will increase during the forecast period. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global infrared sensors market during the forecast period.

Major Five Infrared Sensors Companies:

Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies owns and operates its business across various segments. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors. Some of the popular products offered by the company include pyroelectric infrared detectors, thermopile detector sensors, and array modules.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems owns and operates its business across various segments such as surveillance, instruments, security, OEM emerging market, maritime, and detection. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Packaged Sensor is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics owns and operates its business across segments such as electron tube, opto-semiconductor, and imaging and measurement instruments. The company offers infrared sensors such as InGaAs photodiodes and thermopile sensors.

Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing owns and operates its business in components, modules, and other segments. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors, including pyroelectric infrared sensors.

Sofradir

Sofradir owns and operates its business in various segments. The company offers infrared detector sensors such as MWIR Detectors.

Infrared Sensors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Infrared Sensors Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Thermopile

Pyroelectric

Microbolometers

InGaAs

MCT

Infrared Sensors Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

