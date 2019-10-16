All Clean - Natural Sterilization Revolution

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / All Clean is a hi-tech company that specializes in the R&D, production and sales of air-related products. With a professional R&D team and a professional production base and on the basis of the strong scientific research strength of the laboratory in Melbourne, All Clean has successfully applied the "plant supercritical fluid extraction technology" to the fields of sterilization, odor elimination, formaldehyde removal and influenza resistance to develop the world's first 100% plant-based air purifier, a TUV-certified product that takes effect within 15 seconds. At present, the company has 2 patents and 17 test reports.

According to the WHO report on air pollution dated December 2018, air pollution has become a new environmental risk for human beings. At present, 92% of the world's population lives in areas with excessive PM2.5. The total number of people dying from indoor or outdoor air pollution is about 6.5 million each year, which is an ongoing trend.

According to the survey statistics, 90% of human beings in the world breathe dirty air with poor quality. In China, there are over 1 million patients with deadly diseases caused by air pollution, including 449,373 cases of stroke, 257,638 cases of ischemic heart disease and 228,479 cases of lung cancer. This is a terrible number, meaning that air pollution is quietly harming everyone's health; PM2.5, bacteria, viruses and formaldehyde are all "invisible hazardous substances" in life, which can't be detected by the naked eye.

In this context, All Clean was born. It not only met the needs of the public but also boasted of great convenience and high cost performance as a forerunner of a sensational "natural sterilization revolution".

