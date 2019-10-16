German polysilicon producer Wacker Chemie AG has reduced its earnings expectations for 2019, citing low prices for polysilicon. The company blamed the polysilicon price slump on oversupply from competitors in China, which muted an expected price increase in the second half of 2019.Wacker Chemie today announced that it is reining in its earnings forecast for 2019, as an expected increase in the price for solar-grade polysilicon in the second half of the year, driven by increased demand from China, has so far failed to materialize. The German chemicals giant now expects full-year group sales to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...