Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: WCH888 ISIN: DE000WCH8881 Ticker-Symbol: WCH 
Xetra
16.10.19
16:32 Uhr
66,70 Euro
+1,08
+1,65 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,88
66,92
16:47
66,86
66,90
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WACKER CHEMIE AG66,70+1,65 %