Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118Z8 ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 Ticker-Symbol: DQW1 
Tradegate
16.10.19
17:57 Uhr
41,560 Euro
+0,270
+0,65 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,070
41,670
18:25
41,430
41,630
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG41,560+0,65 %