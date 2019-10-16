Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855689 ISIN: SE0000115446 Ticker-Symbol: VOL1 
Tradegate
15.10.19
09:34 Uhr
12,835 Euro
+0,090
+0,71 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,815
12,900
18:45
12,865
12,920
18:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO
VOLVO AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOLVO AB B12,835+0,71 %