What: IoT Solutions World Congress is the largest IoT event in the world to get inspired with new ideas, solutions and people.At this year's event,Keysight Technologies will demonstrate solutions that accelerate smart innovation through precise and consistent measurement science. From design simulation to prototype validation, manufacturing test, and optimization in networks and cloud environments Keysight helps scientists, engineers and researchers realize their vision of IoT.

On display at the Keysight booth will be:

Keysight Solutions for Smart Devices

To ensure that IoT devices -- including wearables, healthcare, agriculture, smart building, or smart city -- can function reliably in their operating environment, Keysight offers solutions for smart device design, test and measurement to:

Optimize power and battery life

Simplify wireless design and test

Ensure compliance and coexistence

Keysight Solutions for Smart Vehicles

Advances in automotive technologies pave the way for enhanced road safety, improved road usage and traffic efficiency. Keysight's innovative automotive test solutions enable customers to realize their smart vehicle innovation in these three key areas:

C-V2X verification up to 5G

Ethernet compliance layer 1-7

Better safety with eCall

Keysight Solutions for Smart Factory Industry

Industrial IoT has the potential to improve productivity, reduce waste and downtime, and optimize manufacturing processes. Keysight solutions help ensure the successful digital transformation of a smart factory with:

Data analytics

5G/IoT network coverage and quality of service (QoS)

Network test, visibility and security

When October 29th 31st, 2019 Where: Fira de Barcelona Gran Via (Hall 2) Barcelona, Spain Additional Information: Keysight at IoT Solutions World Congress 2019

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

