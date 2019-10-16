Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B6J ISIN: US49338L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 1KT 
Tradegate
16.10.19
18:28 Uhr
87,00 Euro
-2,00
-2,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,00
87,50
18:46
87,00
87,50
18:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEYSIGHT
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC87,00-2,25 %