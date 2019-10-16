Technavio has been monitoring the global plastic pallets market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by 107.26 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This market is driven by the benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets. In addition, the use of RFID tags for tracking plastic pallets is expected to boost the growth of the plastic pallets market.

End-users are increasing the preference for plastic pallets over wooden or metal pallets. This is because plastic pallets offer lower shipping costs as they are lighter and easy to transport. Plastic pallets do not break or develop cracks, thereby resulting in higher durability. They are safer to handle as they do not have sharp edges and can accommodate various types of goods. Moreover, plastic pallets offer better space efficiency when they are stacked. Many such benefits offered by plastic pallets play a crucial role in driving the market.

Major Five Plastic Pallet Companies:

Brambles Ltd.

Brambles Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, and CHEP Asia-Pacific. The company offers plastic pallets in various dimensions. It also offers plastic pallets that are made of recycled HDPE.

Bulk-Flow LLC

Bulk-Flow LLC owns and operates its business in various segments including bulk handling equipment, container liners, debusting equipment, flexible intermediate bulk container, pallets, palletizing adhesive systems, paper sacks, recycling, and specialty container lines. The company offers disposable plastic pallets for super-sacks and finished products.

DIC Corp.

DIC Corp. owns and operates its business segments such as fine chemicals, polymers, compounds, and application materials. The company offers plastic pallets in various series, namely Super Lightweight, Heavy Duty, Standard, and EX-Pack Series.

Greif Inc.

Greif Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments, including rigid industrial and packaging services, paper packaging and services, flexible packaging and services, and land management. The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets for various end-user industries.

Groupe PGS

Groupe PGS owns and operates its business across various segments, including wood pallets, Caisses palettes, big bags, metal division, molded pallets, plastic pallets, carton pallets, compactors, and mulch color. The company offers a wide range of plastic pallets for end-user industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Plastic Pallets Material Outlook (Units, Million, 2020 2024)

HDPE

PP

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

