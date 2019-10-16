The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% between 2019-2023

The report, global osteoporosis drugs market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global osteoporosis drugs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report on the osteoporosis drugs market includes:

Osteoporosis drugs market analysis and forecast 2019-2023:

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Amgen Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Novartis AG Pfizer Inc. Radius Health, Inc.



Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

Antiresorptive drugs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Anabolic drugs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

New drug approvals and favorable pipeline will drive the osteoporosis drugs market

The growing prevalence of osteoporosis is prompting many vendors to increase their R&D efforts to develop novel drugs. Regulatory bodies across the world are also providing marketing approvals for new drugs to combat the prevalence of such bone diseases. For instance, over recent years, the US FDA approved several osteoporosis drugs such as anabolic agents, bone-forming monoclonal antibodies, and others. Many such drugs are currently in the final stages of clinical trials and are expected to receive market approvals during the forecast period. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global osteoporosis market during the forecast period.

Development of Transdermal Drug Delivery System An emerging trend in the osteoporosis market

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of transdermal drugs to overcome certain drawbacks of anabolic agents. For instance, certain vendors are developing abaloparatide transdermal patch to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis in women. Several vendors are working on the development of abaloparatide transdermal patches for other types of osteoporosis diseases that are in various phases of clinical trials. This growing trend among vendors is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increase in strategic alliances

Development of transdermal drug delivery system

Rising demand for anabolic drugs

