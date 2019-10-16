Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.s' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc., Announces Exclusive 3-Year Contract with Pinnacle National

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR)("Advanzeon") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (collectively, the "Company"), has entered into an exclusive 3-year contract with Pinnacle National, a leading Third Party Administrator servicing union employees.

As the nation's leading sleep apnea testing and treatment program, SleepMaster Solutions™ will be positioned to screen, test and treat, when appropriate, all Pinnacle National members electing to do so, at no cost to them. All costs will be borne by Pinnacle National. This program will roll out in four segments, the first of which will impact in excess of 150,000 members. The number of members within subsequent segments will increase.

Gerard Vince Esq., Pinnacle National's Co-Founder and Chairman stated, "We're delighted to bring this 100% covered benefit to the unions we service. Left unchecked, sleep apnea can have serious health risks. We want to save as many of our members as possible from the effects of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more."

Clark A. Marcus, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "When one suffers from sleep apnea, they literally stop breathing. The length of time that they stop breathing determines the severity of the damage caused. At SleepMaster Solutions™, we've tasked ourselves with aggressively addressing what we believe is a national sleep apnea epidemic and containing, as much as possible, the severity of the co-morbidity effects of sleep apnea. Our contract with Pinnacle National shows their mutual dedication to the health and well being of their members. We're proud to help a population as far-reaching as their own. Together, we intend to spark a positive health movement of massive proportions."

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHCR) through its subsidiary owns and operates the nation's most complete sleep apnea program, SleepMaster Solutions™ (the "Program"). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company's Program is available in all fifty states and Washington D.C. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

About Pinnacle National

Pinnacle National TPA administrates and manages the health benefits for union members. Whether it's injury related to work, a car accident or just an annual medical checkup, we are here to help. We maintain a provider network of highly trained professional doctors and therapists who will be with you every step of the way. They are trained from reputed universities and have excelled in their field with 100 plus years of experience.

https://pinnaclenationaltpa.com

