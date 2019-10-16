Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining Expands Exploration Team and Begins Planning Next Season's Search for Au-Ag-Rich VMS Mineralization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCPK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7; WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with one of the world's leading economic geology research teams, the Colorado School of Mines ("CSM") to enhance its chances for discovery at its Eskay Creek area properties, the SIB and Corey. The research team is led by Dr. Thomas Monecke, Associate Professor of Economic Geology, a globally renowned expert in volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits. His post-doctoral research encompassed the geology and formation of Barrick's world class and extremely high-grade Au-Ag-rich Eskay Creek VMS deposit (3.7 million oz Au at a grade of approximately 45 grams pre tonne("gpt") and 162 million oz Ag at a grade of approximately 2,100 gpt), situated 2 km north of Eskay Mining's extensive land holdings. Dr. Monecke will be working in close collaboration with Dr. John DeDecker on this project. Dr. DeDecker (Ph.D. Geology, CSM) will be conducting a post-doctorate study on geochemical vectoring to ore deposits, in particular on how it pertains to VMS exploration.

Drs. Monecke and DeDecker join Dr. Quinton Hennigh P. Geo. and Charles Greig M.Sc. P.Geo., (technical advisors to the Company), Thomas Weis (Chief Geophysicist), , and geologists Neil Prowse M.Sc. and Andrew Mitchell P.Geo, who ran the 2017 and 2018 exploration programs on Eskay's SIB property, in an effort to better outline high-value exploration targets, and to better understand their geologic framework. Collectively, Eskay Mining's technical exploration team will comprise one of the most capable in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, and should be especially capable of designing and implementing exploration for Eskay-style VMS deposits.

"We are delighted to have Drs. Monecke and DeDecker join our team," commented Dr. Hennigh. "We now have the right mix of expertise to search for further Eskay-style rich VMS deposit and we have already begun making plans for the 2020 exploration season. Upon initial review of the historic data, we firmly believe that there are further discoveries to be made on Eskay Mining's large land holdings. Over the next several months, our team will generate a holistic model of the property with the aim of identifying the highest priority target areas that will be the focus for fieldwork and likely drill testing in 2020. We will present these to the market in the first quarter of 2020, at which time we will discuss our strategy to move them forward."

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company's technical adviser, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

