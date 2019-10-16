Next-generation minimally-invasive solution reducing incision size by 30%

More rapid pace of growth in the SteriSpine PS range: 38% in Q3 2019

(vs. 22% over the past 4 quarters)

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0012452746 ALSAF), a company specialized in the design and marketing of always new and sterile single-use implants and instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, announces today that the efficacy of the second generation of the SteriSpine PS pedicle screw system has been demonstrated in testing by more than ten European surgeons.

The SteriSpine PS range, which was designed and obtained a CE mark in 2011, is the first sterile pedicle screw technology delivered with (single-use, sterile) ready-to-use instruments on a global scale. In July 2019, Safe Orthopaedics announced the launch of the second generation.

"This next-generation system represents a new milestone in the development of single-use instruments. They are less invasive, easier to use, improve surgical practice irrespective of the approach used, and have almost the same feel as conventional metal instruments", commented Dr. Sabatier from the Clinique des Cèdres in Toulouse.

Several instrument kits are now available, with a view to optimizing the various surgical techniques and/or treatment of various diseases. For example, the Essential kit is intended for percutaneous surgery on spinal fractures. The size of implant grips has also been reduced. They are 25% smaller, completely smooth and radiotransparent to ensure a minimally-invasive approach that is both safe and secure.

"I have used Safe Orthopaedics' next-generation tubes to treat a fracture at the thoracolumbar junction through percutaneous surgery. I was very happy with the radiotransparency of these new tubes and that they did not cross at this spinal junction. The substantially enhanced ability to shorten the rod and the 30% reduction in incision size make it a system that is even better suited to delivering the best treatment for the patient", added Dr. Lubansu of the Free University of Brussels.

SteriSpine PS is a key range for Safe Orthopaedics. It is used to treat a large number of conditions, such as vertebral fractures, a strategically important commercial segment for the business.

"After leveraging the experience our engineers have gained and the feedback we have received from surgeons from the use of more than 15,000 ready-to-use spinal surgery kits, we asked a large group of surgeons to test the efficacy of our next-generation SteriSpine PS system. It represents a key growth driver and is already delivering benefits since we have recently recorded growth of 38% in Q3 2019 in the SteriSpine PS range, compared to 22% on average over the last four quarters", concluded Pierre Dumouchel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics.

Next financial publication

Full year revenues for 2019, Monday January 13, 2020 (after market close).

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics, is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, anywhere. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, redcucing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based in Eragny-sur-Oise (95) and has 45 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005630/en/

Contacts:

Safe Orthopaedics

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Phone: +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Investor Relations

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin

Phone: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 SafeOrtho@newcap.eu

Media Relations

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian 06 87 88 47 26 barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Daniels 06 63 66 59 22 ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com