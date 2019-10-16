Very solid performance for product sales in Q3 (+26%)

In Q3, very strong growth in France (+124%) and the United States (+50%), solid sales momentum in China (+15%)

Solid growth in 9-month sales to September 30: +10% to €18.2 million

Tender offer on SuperSonic Imagine shares open until November 13 inclusive at a price of 1.50 euros per share

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext, FR0010526814 SSI PEA-PME eligible), a company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging (ultrasound), today announces its revenue for the third quarter and first 9 months of the year to September 30, 2019.

Michèle Lesieur, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSonic Imagine, says: "I' am very pleased with the sales performances we recorded last quarter, with very good growth in France and the United States. For its part, China SuperSonic Imagine's first growth driver is continuing to record double-digit growth quarter after quarter. Moreover, Supersonic Imagine's acquisition project is progressing with the opening of the tender offer from the Hologic group until November 13. I firmly believe that this acquisition project will allow the Company to have the necessary resources to accelerate its growth and strengthen its leadership in terms of innovations in the field of medical imaging

In thousand of euros 2019 2018 Change Products 5,122 4,213 +22% % of total sales 85% 84% Services 916 817 +12% % of total sales 15% 16% 1st quarter sales 6,038 5,030 +20% Products 4,783 5,274 -9% % of total sales 83% 86% Services 972 877 +11% % of total sales 17% 14% 2nd quarter sales 5,754 6,150 -6% Products 5,498 4,375 +26% % of total sales 85% 81% Services 950 1,003 -5% % of total sales 15% 19% 3rd quarter sales 6,448 5,378 +20% Products 15,403 13,862 +11% % of total sales 84% 84% Services 2,837 2,696 +5% % of total sales 16% 16% 9-month sales 18,240 16,558 +10% Other revenue (*) 241 32 Total 9-month revenue 18,481 16,590 +11%

Unaudited data. NB (*): this revenue is non recurrent by nature and is not part of the Company's core business.

Q3 2019 revenue

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company generated revenue of €6,448 thousand, compared with €5,378 thousand in the third quarter of 2018, giving growth of +20%.

Product sales recorded very strong growth (+26%) following the successful launch of the Aixplorer MACH 30 platform among two of our three key markets.

More specifically on its target markets, China is continuing to record solid growth with sales increasing by +15% to €3,237 thousand, vs. €2,818 thousand in Q3 2018. As a reminder, Aixplorer MACH 30 is not yet marketed in China because of the time required to obtain regulatory certification on that market.

France and the United States, markets on which the new platform is being marketed, generated extremely satisfying performances with buoyant sales growth. In France, Q3 sales more than doubled to €878 thousand (+124%). In the United States, following two quarters below expectations, sales were up +50% and totaled €1,072 thousand in Q3 2019 compared with €714 thousand in Q3 2018.

Services sales were stable compared to the two previous quarters at €950 thousand, down 5% compared with the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2019

Over the first nine months of 2019, SuperSonic Imagine recorded a +10% increase in revenue to €18,240 thousand (vs. €16,558 thousand). At constant currency, revenue was up +6%.

Product sales totaled €15,403 thousand vs. €13,862 thousand, giving growth of +11%, while Services sales increased by +5% to €2,837 thousand.

Altogether, the Company's three key markets generated revenue of €13,922 thousand, up +23%, driven by the solid performances recorded in China (+31%) and France (+28%).

Across all regions, Asia recorded sales growth of +20% and EMEA +5%. After a disappointing first half, the Americas saw sales fall -12% over the first nine months of the year.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2018 financial year amounted to €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005575/en/

Contacts:

FP2COM

Media Relations EU

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 6 07 76 82 83

NewCap

Investor Relations EU

Thomas Grojean Nicolas Merigeau

supersonicimagine@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 98 55