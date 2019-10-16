INVENTIVA: Inventiva participera à la « H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference » et au « Gilbert Dupont NASH Day »

Daix (France), October 16, 2019 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced that Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, has been invited to participate at a round table discussion during the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference (New York, USA). This round table will focus on the most promising PPAR programs currently in development for the treatment of NASH. Furthermore, Inventiva will also attend the Gilbert Dupont NASH Day (Paris, France) and present the potential of lanifibranor, the Company's pan-PPAR and lead drug candidate, as a treatment in this indication.

The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1: H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference

Round table: "All-PPAR Fireside Chat"

Date: Monday, October 21, 2019

Time: 9:00 am - 10:00 am

The round table can be followed live and replayed at the above-mentioned link.

Conference n°2: Gilbert Dupont NASH Day

Round table: "Therapeutic challenges and diagnostics: promising solutions"

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 10:50 am - 12:30 am (Paris Time)

Location: Crédit du Nord, 59 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008 Paris, France

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates - lanifibranor and odiparcil - in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and mucopolysaccharidosis ("MPS"), respectively, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical-stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. The Company is currently investigating odiparcil in a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with the MPS VI subtype.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. The Company has established two strategic partnerships with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") respectively. AbbVie has started the clinical development phase of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. Both collaborations entitle Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology a well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, around 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

