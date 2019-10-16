Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Announces "Pizza Dare Night #3"

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will be offering up free samples of their exotic new pizza creation, "Buffalo Bill's Bison Pizza," featuring ground bison and a port wine mushroom sauce

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub (OTCQB:NROM) is where the buffalo roam! Join the fun for round three of Noble Roman's Pizza Dare Night series. Chef Tyler will be back serving up free slices of his newest pizza creation - Buffalo Bill's Bison Pizza! This daringly delicious pizza features Noble Roman's signature Deep-Dish Sicilian crust lightly brushed with rosemary infused olive oil and topped with Mozzarella, Muenster and cheddar cheese, roasted red bell peppers, crushed garlic and a generous portion of lean, ground bison. The "pièce de résistance' comes last - liberal dollops of Chef Tyler's scratch-made port wine and baby portabella mushroom sauce, painstakingly reduced and simmered to perfection!

Pizza Dare Nights are a regular fun night out for pizza with a twist - if you dare! Order off the menu as normal and enjoy your favorite pizza, salads and breadsticks. Chef Tyler will be circulating through the dining room each event-night offering up free slices of Buffalo Bill's Bison Pizza for those discerning enough to try. It's exotic and delicious - and it makes for Monday morning bragging rights at work! Check out the dates and locations nearest you and follow the herd to Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub!

WHAT: Free slices of Noble Roman's delicious Buffalo Bill's Bison Pizza featuring authentic ground bison and port wine mushroom sauce

WHERE & WHEN: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

Friday, October 18th at WHITESTOWN - 6428 Whitestown Pkwy

Saturday, October 19th at WESTFIELD - 17409 Wheeler Rd.

Friday, October 25th at CARMEL - 1438 W Main Street

Saturday, October 26th at FISHERS - 11715 Allisonville Rd.

HOST: Noble Roman's Chef Tyler, Resident Pie Master

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is on a mission to put the fun back in to going out for pizza! You'll find all the Noble Roman's favorites, including hand-rolled breadsticks and scratch-made pizzas. There are over 40 toppings to choose from and everything is baked and served super-fast to order. The lunch selection is great with individual pizzas, jumbo fresh salads, new baked sandwiches and homestyle pastas. Relax in the comfortable yet modern dining room and watch dough being made in the glass enclosed, climate-controlled dough room. Enjoy a beer or glass of wine from the bar, with 32 beers and 16 wines from which to choose. A Dust & Drizzle station allows you to customize your pizza, salad or pasta with goodies like rosemary-infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids (and adults!) enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve root beer tap, which is part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. All of this plus over 15 large screen TV's. Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will WOW you on every visit!

