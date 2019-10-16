The industrial welding robots market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing need for automated welding process and advances in welding robots is one of the major reasons for market growth. The rising awareness of automation among industrial manufacturers and its competitive advantages are driving the use of automation in welding processes. When compared to traditional worker-operated welding machines, automated welding robots offer consistent and high-quality welds with high speed. The simulation of robots programming has enhanced the reliable applicability of arc welding robots. It allows the virtual testing of the operation and offers optimization in the production, planning, and implementation of welding robots.

As per Technavio, the advent of collaborative arc welding robots will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Industrial Welding Robots Market: Advent of Collaborative Arc Welding Robots

Collaborative robots are intended to work with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation. To enhance coordination and sense the environment, they are built by using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors. Along with advanced coordination, these robots are of low-cost, which has increased their popularity among the industry players. Industrial robots are used in welding applications across the manufacturing facilities. However, they lack in the capability of working safely with the workforce. The increasing demand is driving players in the market to focus on developing collaborative arc welding robots.

"Apart from the use of AI in online industrial welding robots, other factors such as the use of bitcoins in industrial welding robots, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the industrial welding robots market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Industrial Welding Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the industrial welding robots market by product (spot welding robots, arc welding robots, and laser welding robots), end-users (automotive, electrical and electronics, heavy machinery, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and the Americas respectively. The growth of the industrial welding robots market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the government initiatives, increasing demand for automobiles that are manufactured in the region, and the strong manufacturing sector.

