Vlad Rigenco's New App 'Dood Inc' Now in Alpha

VAUGHN, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Vlad Rigenco is pleased to announce that his new app, Dood Inc. is set to release its alpha version in the coming days. "Dood Live Stream" is an exclusive live streaming platform for modern professionals to broadcast their products, services, and experiences to a global audience. It aims to become a social network for businesses and individuals to connect through live streaming and engage with their audience in real-time.

The alpha version of Dood Inc. is officially set to launch in the coming days. However, the app will not be in store until the official global release which is tentatively set to be in February 2020 barring unforeseen circumstances. For the alpha, the app is currently not in store and is only available on an invite only basis.

While the alpha version is currently only available on mobile devices, there will also be a desktop version come release.

To learn more about the Dood application as well as to stay up to date with the latest news and notifications surrounding the upcoming release, visit: https://getdood.app/.

Vlad Rigenco

Both an entrepreneur and the Founder of Dood, Vlad's primary concern is the overall satisfaction of each and every one of his clients. He is committed to taking the time to educate and foster relationships with other business professionals. Furthermore, Vlad Rigenco dedicates his life to attaining an inside look of a live workspace in any industry to gain more experience and knowledge of different industries to find the right career path. A live stream platform is the best way for professionals to engage, connect and to foster relationships in real time.

