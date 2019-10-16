Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
16.10.19
08:09 Uhr
1,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,200
1,320
20:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARANTI BANK
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR1,3000,00 %