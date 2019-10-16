Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us looking at the shifting nature of the cannabis stock market as it continues to undergo a rather long correction. Another issue is the ongoing mainstreaming of marijuana as medicine in the United States.First, let's get to the political news.That medical marijuana has become mainstream in the U.S. is well supported by a number of polls. About two-thirds of Americans support recreational pot, and an even higher percentage of them are unopposed to medical marijuana.We're currently seeing the effects of that groundswell of support play out on the national stage, namely in the most recent Democratic presidential.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...