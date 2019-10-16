The global online on-demand home services market size is poised to grow by USD 869.95 billion during 2018-2022, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 52% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 101-page research report with TOC on "Online on-demand home services Market Analysis Report by service (home care and design, repair and maintenance, health, wellness, and beauty, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023".

The innovation in home services will be one of the major drivers in the global online on-demand home services market. Also, the digital marketing trend and consumer engagement are anticipated to further boost the growth of the online on-demand home services market.

Online on-demand home service companies are providing home services,using innovative ways. Many investors have also started investing in on-demand companies, and this is driving the online on-demand home services market. Improved mobile technologies and advances in connectivity have given rise to on-demand home services start-ups. The vendors in the market are launching on-demand services such as home tuition, packing and moving, and spa and beauty services to attract new customers and acquire more market share. For instance, Angie's list (a brand of ANGI Homeservices) launched a mobile app called Snapfix in 2016. Snapfix allows house owners to take a picture of the required job and receive bids to fix it. Thus, with such innovation in services, it is expected that the global online on-demand home services market will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five Online On-Demand Home Services Companies:

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is engaged in the retail sale of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through various regional and internationally-focused websites such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx. The company offers various services such as house cleaning, deep cleaning, handyman services, carpet cleaning, lawn mowing, tv wall mounting, gutter cleaning, wall hanging, moving cleaning, and window cleaning and others.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices offers online on-demand home services such as home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. As of December 31, 2017, the marketplace had a network of approximately 181,000 service professionals. The service professionals provided services of more than 500 categories, ranging from simple home repairs to larger home remodeling projects, and in 400 discrete markets in the US.

Handy

Handy provides residential cleaning and repairing services. The company offers online booking services for hiring a professional cleaner and handyman for houses, condominiums, apartments, and other residential properties. The company operates in Massachusetts and serves customers in New York and Massachusetts.

Helpling

Helpling provides household services in UAE, Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, the UK, and Ireland. The company service offerings where all accessible surfaces are wiped and dusted, floors vacuumed and/or mopped, mirrors polished and wiped, and bins emptied, and trash taken out. It also offers move-in cleaning, oven cleaning, cupboard cleaning, window cleaning, and fridge cleaning services.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit offers services such as general handyman, general cleaning, furniture assembly, heavy lifting, personal assistance, yard work and removal, and closet organization. The company offers shopping and delivery services.

Online On-Demand Home Services Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Home care and design

Repair and maintenance

Health, wellness, and beauty

Others

Online On-Demand Home Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

