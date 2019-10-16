Web Presence: Natural Cycles Review Praises App's Ability to Teach One User About Her Cycle and Body

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Birth control and pregnancy planning app Natural Cycles continues to receive praise and 5-star reviews from users across the United States and globally.

From helping one user to better understand her cycle and how her body works to reviews calling the birth control and pregnancy planning app 'life-changing' and 'a game-changer,' five Natural Cycles users offer a personal insight into their experiences with the Natural Cycles app. This comes as the application, proven to be up to 98% effective according to peer-reviewed clinical studies, continues to attract thousands of positive reviews on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

"I was about to get married, and while we didn't want kids right away, I knew that we might be ready in a couple of years," explains Tacoma, a Natural Cycles user from the western Texas city of Midland, in her Natural Cycles review.

Having discussed matters with her spouse-to-be, Tacoma and her partner decided to switch to Natural Cycles. "I talked about it with my then-fiance," she reveals, "and we decided to switch to Natural Cycles so that when we were ready, we'd hopefully have less time to wait before getting pregnant."

In her Natural Cycles review, Tacoma goes on to explain how she loves the app's tips, reminders, and other information on offer. "I love all the tips, reminders, and information Natural Cycles sends," suggests the newlywed in her in-depth review of the Natural Cycles app. "They've helped me," she continues, "to learn more about my cycle and my body."

Tacoma then wraps up by further praising Natural Cycles' ability to teach her more about the ways in which her body works, admitting that there was still so much that she didn't know prior to downloading the Natural Cycles app. "I thought I had a fairly good understanding of how everything worked," she admits, "but there is so much I didn't know."

Tacoma's sentiments are echoed in a number of similarly delighted reviews from Natural Cycles users, including Emily from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sammi from Arvada, Colorado, Veronica from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Genieva from San Diego, California. "Natural Cycles changed the game," says Emily, while Sammi adds, "It's changed my life!"

Veronica, from Philadelphia, meanwhile, adds, "It's a beautiful thing to feel in touch with your body, to know that I am taking care of myself, and also preventing pregnancy, but doing it naturally."

Genieva reiterates many of the same sentiments but also goes on to add, "I love remembering, as well, when I should be doing breast exams," highlighting another important feature of the Natural Cycles app.

Proven to be 93 percent effective with typical use and 98 percent effective with perfect use according to peer-reviewed clinical studies, and fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2018, the pioneering birth control application now enjoys an average rating of 4.8/5 based on thousands of App Store reviews.

Natural Cycles was founded by Elina Berglund and Raoul Scherwitzl, a couple who, at the time, were seeking an effective method of birth control which was non-invasive and hormone-free. Today, Natural Cycles is responsible for the first and only birth control application available for download in the United States and Europe, making the Natural Cycles app a groundbreaking piece of technology in the burgeoning digital contraceptive landscape.

To read all of the above Natural Cycles reviews in full, visit https://www.naturalcycles.com/en/contraception/stories/. For more information about Natural Cycles, meanwhile, or to download the Natural Cycles app, head to https://www.naturalcycles.com/.

