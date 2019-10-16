The market will accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 8% between 2019-2023

The report, global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product, end-users, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market includes:

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation

Product

End-Users

Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

TERUMO CORPORATION

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

Embolization coils Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Occlusion removal devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Non-coils embolization devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Accessories Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market 2019-2023: End-Users Landscape

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ASC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing aging population and chronic diseases will drive the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market

Therapeutic equipment such as transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices are used to prevent abnormal bleeding. Diagnosis at an early stage and regular monitoring is essential for old age patients in order to identify, treat, control, and limit the prevalence of diseases. With rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for quality patient care, the demand for such devices is expected to increase. These factors coupled with rising geriatric population is providing significant growth opportunities for market vendors.

Technological Advances An emerging trend in the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market

Vendors are consistently innovating their product offerings with new technologies to cater to the growing demand for end-users. Several vendors are developing biocompatible, degradable, drug-eluting microspheres to provide effective embolization for trauma, gastrointestinal bleeding, uterine leiomyoma conditions. Certain vendors are focusing on radioembolization or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) technology to treat patients with advanced cancer stages such as hepatocellular carcinoma. Many such technological advancements are driving the adoption of transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices among end-users.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

High growth potential in emerging economies

Use of e-commerce and social media to increase sales

