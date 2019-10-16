Regen Network Crosses $1MM Raise Led by Interchain Foundation and Announces Chorus One Partnership and Completion of Techstars Sustainability Accelerator Program

Regen Network's global marketplace and technology platform seeks to disrupt a $35Bn market.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Regen Network, a United States based technology company developing a global marketplace & contracting platform for earth's ecosystem assets, services, and data, announces it has crossed the $1MM fundraising milestone in this round.

Led by the Switzerland-based Interchain Foundation, Regen Network will be closing its first fundraising round on November 15, 2019. Interchain Foundation is advancing open, decentralized network technologies for greater sovereignty, security, and sustainability. Regen Network is using this initial funding to grow its development team, expand it's pilot program, and prepare for mainnet launch of its blockchain in Q2 of 2020. An incentivized testnet is currently running with 35 participating validators. More information can be found at: https://www.regen.network/investors.html

Regen Network is proud to announce a keystone partnership with Chorus One. Chorus One is one of the most well known and highly professional Proof-of-Stake Validator businesses in the emerging ecosystem of staking service providers. Chorus One's deep involvement signals confidence in the development roadmap and team assembled by Regen Network.

Finally, Regen Network is proud to announce it is completing the rigorous Techstars Sustainability Accelerator program - in partnership with the Nature Conservancy - and is officially a Techstars Company. Selected due to the game changing technological solution to globally valuing and rewarding ecological outcomes and data, Regen Network was selected from a highly competitive global pool of applicants and will be pitching to investors at the end of October finishing the three month accelerator program.

Christian Shearer, Regen Network CEO said, "Regen Network is realigning the economics of agriculture by creating a global marketplace and contracting platform that allows brands and institutions to compensate farmers and ranchers around the world for their positive ecological impacts. By creating a new class of ecological financial instruments, Regen Network is harnessing $35 billion (and rapidly growing) market that will supercharge efforts to combat climate change. We are bullish that Regen Network's technological platform and business model will make combating climate change a lucrative endeavor for global businesses and land stewards."

About Regen Network:

Regen Network is a community of actors engaging with ecological regeneration, ecological monitoring, verification, distributed computing and technology development, centered around Regen Ledger. Network members track specific changes of land, oceans and watersheds. By improving our understanding of ecosystems and enabling rewards for verified positive changes, Regen Network catalyses the regeneration of the earth's ecosystems.

Using distributed ledger technology, satellite remote sensing, and Ecological State Protocols, Regen Network monitors on-the-ground conditions and generates trusted attestations about ecological state. Regen Network provides an open platform designed specifically to run diverse applications such as Regenerative Carbon Credits, Supply Chain Transparency, Reforestation Monitoring, and investment vehicles such as Ecological Bonds. There may be nothing of more critical importance than the regeneration of global ecosystems. Regen Network brings together the tools and communities needed to incentivize actions aligned with planetary health.

Media Contact Information:

Name: David

Email: david@regen.network

Website: https://regen.network

Twitter: https://https://twitter.com/regen_network

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/regen-network/

Medium: https://medium.com/regen-network

Telegram: https://t.me/regennetwork_public

SOURCE: Regen Network

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563243/Regen-Network-Crosses-1MM-Raise-Led-by-Interchain-Foundation-and-Announces-Chorus-One-Partnership-and-Completion-of-Techstars-Sustainability-Accelerator-Program