Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, to discuss the company's third quarter 2019 financial results. Management will also provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. BST) on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 through Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 877 660 6853 for U.S. callers and +1 201 612 7415 for international callers. The replay access code is 13694597.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and oncology. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire