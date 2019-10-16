Strong Performance by Red Hat Accelerates Cloud Revenue Growth

Highlights

Third Quarter:

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.87

Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.68

Net cash from operating activities of $15.4 billion and free cash flow of $12.3 billion, over the last 12 months

Debt reduced by $6.7 billion since the end of second quarter

Revenue of $18.0 billion, down 3.9 percent (down 0.6 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency)

Revenue for Red Hat, up 19 percent (up 20 percent adjusting for currency), normalized for historical comparability

Revenue growth in Cloud Cognitive Software and Global Business Services segments

-- Cloud Cognitive Software up 6 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Global Business Services up 1 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency)

-- Cloud revenue of $20.0 billion over the last 12 months

2019 Full-year Expectations:

GAAP EPS of at least $10.58; maintains operating (non-GAAP) EPS of at least $12.80

Maintains free cash flow of approximately $12 billion

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter results.

"In the third quarter, as we continued to help clients with their digital reinventions, we grew revenue in our Cloud Cognitive Software segment and in Global Business Services," said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our results demonstrate that clients see IBM and Red Hat as a powerful combination and they trust us to provide them with the open hybrid cloud technology, innovation and industry expertise to help them shift their mission-critical workloads to the cloud."

THIRD QUARTER 2019 Results Reflect the Impact of Items Related to the Red Hat Acquisition Closed in July 2019 Pre-tax Gross Diluted Net Pre-tax Income Profit EPS Income Income Margin Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations 1.87 1.7B 1.5B 8.4 46.2 Year/Year (36) (38) (49) (7.5) Pts (0.7) Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) 2.68 2.4B 2.4B 13.3 47.4 Year/Year (22) (24) (33) (5.9) Pts (0.0) Pts

"We continued our focus on the strength of our balance sheet in the third quarter," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We generated $12.3 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months and with our disciplined financial management we reduced debt by nearly $7 billion in the quarter, while maintaining a strong cash balance."

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.6 billion, or $2.5 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM's free cash flow was $1.8 billion. IBM returned $1.6 billion to shareholders through $1.4 billion in dividends and $0.1 billion in gross share repurchases. The company suspended its share repurchase program on July 9.

IBM ended the third quarter with $11.0 billion of cash on hand. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $23.1 billion, totaled $66.3 billion down $6.7 billion since the end of the second quarter.

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Cloud Cognitive Software (includes cloud and data platforms which includes Red Hat; cognitive applications; and transaction processing platforms) - revenues of $5.3 billion, up 6.4 percent (up 7.8 percent adjusting for currency), led by security, IoT, data and AI platforms and hybrid cloud; cloud and data platforms, up 17 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency); cognitive applications, up 4 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency); transaction processing platforms, down 5 percent (down 4 percent adjusting for currency).

revenues of $5.3 billion, up 6.4 percent (up 7.8 percent adjusting for currency), led by security, IoT, data and AI platforms and hybrid cloud; cloud and data platforms, up 17 percent (up 19 percent adjusting for currency); cognitive applications, up 4 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency); transaction processing platforms, down 5 percent (down 4 percent adjusting for currency). Global Business Services (includes consulting, application management and global process services) - revenues of $4.1 billion, up 1.0 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in consulting, up 4 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency); gross profit margin increased 110 basis points.

revenues of $4.1 billion, up 1.0 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in consulting, up 4 percent (up 5 percent adjusting for currency); gross profit margin increased 110 basis points. Global Technology Services ( includes infrastructure and cloud services and technology support services) revenues of $6.7 billion, down 5.6 percent (down 4.1 percent adjusting for currency).

( revenues of $6.7 billion, down 5.6 percent (down 4.1 percent adjusting for currency). Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) - revenues of $1.5 billion, down 14.7 percent (down 13.8 percent adjusting for currency), reflecting the end of the IBM z14 product cycle and shipping of the new IBM z15 in the last week of September; gross profit margin expansion in Power and Storage.

revenues of $1.5 billion, down 14.7 percent (down 13.8 percent adjusting for currency), reflecting the end of the IBM z14 product cycle and shipping of the new IBM z15 in the last week of September; gross profit margin expansion in Power and Storage. Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $343 million, down 11.7 percent (down 10.7 percent adjusting for currency); revenue reflects the wind-down of OEM commercial financing; gross profit margin expansion.

Full-Year 2019 Expectations

On August 2, 2019, the company updated full-year expectations to reflect the impact of the Red Hat acquisition and related activities. IBM expects GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year to be at least $10.58. The company continues to expect operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $12.80. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share exclude $2.22 per share of charges for: amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related charges, including pre-closing charges, such as financing costs, associated with the Red Hat acquisition; retirement-related charges; and tax reform enactment impacts.

IBM continues to expect free cash flow of approximately $12 billion, with a realization rate over 100 percent of GAAP Net Income.

Year-To-Date 2019 Results

Year-to-date results reflect the impact of items related to the Red Hat acquisition closed in July 2019. Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $6.45 compared to $7.37, down 12 percent year to year. Consolidated net income was $5.8 billion, down 15 percent year to year. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 totaled $55.4 billion, a decrease of 4 percent year to year (down 0.7 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) compared with $57.8 billion for the first nine months of 2018.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $8.10 compared with $8.96 per diluted share for the 2018 period, a decrease of 10 percent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $7.2 billion compared with $8.2 billion in the prior-year period, a decrease of 12 percent.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; fluctuations in financial results, impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters, tax matters and the company's pension plans; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

total revenue and cloud revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency;

revenue for Red Hat normalized for historical comparability;

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

adjusting for free cash flow;

net cash from operating activities, excluding Global Financing receivables.

Free cash flow guidance is derived using an estimate of profit, working capital and operational cash outflows. The company views Global Financing receivables as a profit-generating investment, which it seeks to maximize and therefore it is not considered when formulating guidance for free cash flow. As a result, the company does not estimate a GAAP Net Cash from Operations expectation metric.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/3q19.html. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Cloud Cognitive Software 5,280 4,962 15,962 15,548 Global Business Services 4,117 4,076 12,391 12,326 Global Technology Services 6,700 7,101 20,412 21,846 Systems 1,481 1,736 4,562 5,412 Global Financing 343 388 1,100 1,188 Other 107 493 944 1,511 TOTAL REVENUE 18,028 18,756 55,370 57,830 GROSS PROFIT 8,336 8,803 25,388 26,249 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Cloud Cognitive Software 74.1 76.1 75.5 76.8 Global Business Services 31.1 30.0 27.8 26.5 Global Technology Services 35.8 37.0 34.6 34.3 Systems 52.6 52.7 51.1 49.3 Global Financing 36.9 26.3 35.6 29.1 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 46.2 46.9 45.9 45.4 EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 5,024 4,363 15,171 14,665 R,D&E 1,553 1,252 4,393 4,021 Intellectual property and custom development income (166) (275) (489) (842) Other (income) and expense (31) 275 (850) 968 Interest expense 432 191 990 530 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,813 5,807 19,215 19,341 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,522 2,996 6,173 6,908 Pre-tax margin 8.4 16.0 11.1 11.9 Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes (151) 304 407 138 Effective tax rate (9.9) 10.2 6.6 2.0 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 1,673 2,692 5,766 6,770 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (1) 2 (5) 7 NET INCOME 1,672 2,694 5,761 6,777 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations 1.87 2.94 6.46 7.36 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.01 TOTAL 1.87 2.94 6.45 7.37 Basic Continuing Operations 1.89 2.95 6.50 7.39 Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.01 TOTAL 1.89 2.95 6.49 7.40 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 892.8 915.2 892.5 920.0 Basic 886.0 911.2 887.3 915.6 _________________________________ Recast to conform with 2019 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At September 30, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2019 2018 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 10,087 11,379 Restricted cash 138 225 Marketable securities 733 618 Notes and accounts receivable trade, net 6,753 7,432 Short-term financing receivables, net 12,330 22,388 Other accounts receivable, net 1,876 743 Inventories 1,712 1,682 Deferred costs 1,978 2,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,515 2,378 Total Current Assets 38,121 49,146 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,063 10,792 Operating right-of-use assets, net* 4,901 Long-term financing receivables, net 7,739 9,148 Prepaid pension assets 5,481 4,666 Deferred costs 2,535 2,676 Deferred taxes 4,994 5,216 Goodwill and intangibles, net 73,564 39,353 Investments and sundry assets 2,221 2,386 Total Assets 149,620 123,382 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes 2,154 3,046 Short-term debt 8,530 10,207 Accounts payable 4,042 6,558 Deferred income 11,223 11,165 Operating lease liabilities* 1,377 Other liabilities 7,739 7,251 Total Current Liabilities 35,066 38,227 Long-term debt 57,797 35,605 Retirement related obligations 15,925 17,002 Deferred income 3,382 3,445 Operating lease liabilities* 3,790 Other liabilities 15,564 12,174 Total Liabilities 131,524 106,452 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 55,808 55,151 Retained earnings 160,709 159,206 Treasury stock at cost (169,474) (168,071) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (29,086) (29,490) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 17,956 16,796 Noncontrolling interests 139 134 Total Equity 18,096 16,929 Total Liabilities and Equity 149,620 123,382 ________________________ Reflects the adoption of the FASB guidance on leases.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities per GAAP: 3,619 4,232 11,319 11,128 Less: change in Global Financing (GF) Receivables 1,135 1,096 3,712 2,874 Capital Expenditures, Net (681) (942) (1,725) (2,839) Free Cash Flow 1,803 2,194 5,882 5,415 Acquisitions (32,587) (1) (32,630) (123) Divestitures 39 927 Dividends (1,436) (1,431) (4,269) (4,250) Share Repurchase (126) (627) (1,361) (2,393) Non-GF Debt (4,967) 2,218 28,432 1,607 Other (includes GF Net Receivables and GF Debt) 1,823 382 1,755 1,564 Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities (35,451) 2,736 (1,265) 1,820

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income from Operations 1,672 2,694 5,761 6,777 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,669 1,138 4,409 3,368 Stock-based Compensation 220 129 468 371 Working Capital Other (1,077) (825) (3,031) (2,261) Global Financing A/R 1,135 1,096 3,712 2,874 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,619 4,232 11,319 11,128 Capital Expenditures, net of payments proceeds (681) (942) (1,725) (2,839) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 39 927 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (32,587) (1) (32,630) (123) Marketable Securities Other Investments, net 2,856 (2,026) 6,365 (2,406) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (30,373) (2,969) (27,064) (5,368) Debt, net of payments proceeds (6,608) 1,595 20,465 845 Dividends (1,436) (1,431) (4,269) (4,250) Common Stock Repurchases (126) (627) (1,361) (2,393) Common Stock Transactions Other (7) 26 (118) (66) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (8,177) (437) 14,717 (5,864) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash (378) (55) (352) (399) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (35,310) 771 (1,379) (503)

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 5,280 4,117 6,700 1,481 343 Internal 686 70 287 195 302 Total Segment Revenue 5,966 4,187 6,988 1,676 645 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,283 573 490 39 275 Pre-tax margin 21.5 13.7 7.0 2.3 42.6 Change YTY Revenue External 6.4 1.0 (5.6) (14.7) (11.7) Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 7.8 2.2 (4.1) (13.8) (10.7)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services* Systems Financing Revenue External 4,962 4,076 7,101 1,736 388 Internal 777 77 279 181 338 Total Segment Revenue 5,738 4,153 7,380 1,917 726 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 2,050 566 607 209 308 Pre-tax margin 35.7 13.6 8.2 10.9 42.5 ______________________ Recast to conform with 2019 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software Services Services Systems Financing Revenue External 15,962 12,391 20,412 4,562 1,100 Internal 2,135 213 879 528 884 Total Segment Revenue 18,097 12,604 21,291 5,091 1,983 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 5,052 1,188 1,000 (101) 803 Pre-tax margin 27.9 9.4 4.7 (2.0) 40.5 Change YTY Revenue External 2.7 0.5 (6.6) (15.7) (7.4) Change YTY Revenue External @constant currency 4.9 3.3 (3.6) (14.1) (5.0)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Cloud & Global Global Cognitive Business Technology Global (Dollars in Millions) Software* Services* Services* Systems Financing Revenue External 15,548 12,326 21,846 5,412 1,188 Internal 2,518 249 589 576 1,240 Total Segment Revenue 18,066 12,575 22,435 5,989 2,428 Pre-tax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 5,760 1,063 1,124 352 1,042 Pre-tax margin 31.9 8.5 5.0 5.9 42.9 ___________________ Recast to conform with 2019 presentation.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 8,336 209 8,545 Gross Profit Margin 46.2 1.2 Pts 47.4 S,G&A 5,024 (451) 4,573 R,D&E 1,553 (53) 1,500 Other (Income) Expense (31) 10 (145) (166) Interest Expense 432 (24) 408 Total Expense Other (Income) 6,813 (518) (145) 6,150 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 1,522 727 145 2,395 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 8.4 4.0 Pts 0.8 Pts 13.3 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** (151) 142 16 (5) 1 Effective Tax Rate (9.9) 8.9 Pts 1.3 Pts (0.2) Pts 0.1 Income from Continuing Operations 1,673 586 130 5 2,394 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 9.3 3.3 Pts 0.7 Pts 0.0 Pts 13.3 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 1.87 0.66 0.14 0.01 2.68

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 8,803 96 8,899 Gross Profit Margin 46.9 0.5 Pts 47.4 S,G&A 4,363 (112) 4,251 R,D&E 1,252 1,252 Other (Income) Expense 275 (1) (389) (115) Interest Expense 191 191 Total Expense Other (Income) 5,807 (113) (389) 5,304 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 2,996 209 389 3,594 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 16.0 1.1 Pts 2.1 Pts 19.2 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 304 56 100 460 Effective Tax Rate 10.2 1.0 Pts 1.7 Pts Pts 12.8 Income from Continuing Operations 2,692 153 289 3,134 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 14.4 0.8 Pts 1.5 Pts Pts 16.7 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 2.94 0.17 0.31 3.42

______________________________ * Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. ** Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 25,388 359 25,747 Gross Profit Margin 45.9 0.6 Pts 46.5 S,G&A 15,171 (724) 14,447 R,D&E 4,393 (53) 4,340 Other (Income) Expense (850) 152 (419) (1,118) Interest Expense 990 (228) 762 Total Expense Other (Income) 19,215 (853) (419) 17,942 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,173 1,212 419 7,805 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.1 2.2 Pts 0.8 Pts 14.1 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 407 245 82 (160) 575 Effective Tax Rate 6.6 2.1 Pts 0.7 Pts (2.0) Pts 7.4 Income from Continuing Operations 5,766 967 338 160 7,230 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 10.4 1.7 Pts 0.6 Pts 0.3 Pts 13.1 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 6.46 1.08 0.38 0.18 8.10

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Related Related Reform Operating GAAP Adjustments* Adjustments** Impacts (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit 26,249 283 26,531 Gross Profit Margin 45.4 0.5 Pts 45.9 S,G&A 14,665 (332) 14,333 R,D&E 4,021 4,021 Other (Income) Expense 968 (1) (1,185) (219) Interest Expense 530 530 Total Expense Other (Income) 19,341 (333) (1,185) 17,822 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 6,908 616 1,185 8,709 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.9 1.1 Pts 2.0 Pts 15.1 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes*** 138 138 285 (93) 468 Effective Tax Rate 2.0 1.4 Pts 3.0 Pts (1.1) Pts 5.4 Income from Continuing Operations 6,770 478 900 93 8,241 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.7 0.8 Pts 1.6 Pts 0.2 Pts 14.2 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations 7.36 0.52 0.98 0.10 8.96

______________________________ * Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. ** Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. *** Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Change YTY Change YTY Revenue Adjusting for Divested Businesses and Currency Cloud Total IBM Total IBM Revenue as reported 10.6 (3.9) (4.3) Impact from divested businesses 1.8 Pts 2.0 Pts 0.9 Pts Currency impact 1.5 Pts 1.3 Pts 2.6 Pts Revenue adjusting for divested businesses and currency (non-GAAP) 13.9 (0.6) (0.7)

Three Months Ended Change Revenue for Red Hat, Normalized for Historical Comparability September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 YTY YTY @constant

currency Red Hat revenue as reported in IBM consolidated results (1) 371 Add: Red Hat revenue prior to acquisition (2) 84 829 Add: Purchase accounting deferred revenue and intercompany adjustments (3) 531 Red Hat revenue, normalized for historical comparability (non-GAAP) 987 829 19 20

(1) Represents GAAP revenue as reported by IBM, which is included in the Cloud Cognitive Software segment. (2) Red Hat revenue was included in IBM's consolidated results beginning on July 9, 2019. Revenue for July 1 July 8, 2019 and the three months ended September 30, 2018 represents pre-acquisition Red Hat standalone revenue and is included for comparative purposes. (3) Represents the third-quarter 2019 impact of the deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment and adjustments to add back revenue which was eliminated for sales between Red Hat and IBM. This line represents revenue that would have been recognized by Red Hat under GAAP if the acquisition had not occurred, but was not recognized by IBM due to purchase accounting and intercompany adjustments.

2019 Full Year Expectations (as of third quarter 2019) GAAP Diluted EPS at least $10.58 Operating EPS (non-GAAP) at least $12.80 Adjustments Acquisition-related Charges 1.52 Non-Operating Retirement-Related Items 0.51 Tax Reform Enactment Impacts 0.19 ______________________________ Includes acquisitions as of September 30, 2019.

