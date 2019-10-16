Hepion Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data Highlighting CRV431's Potential as a Treatment for Chronic Liver Diseases

CRV431 Decreased Liver Fibrosis and Tumor Burden in Experimental Models

EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and chronic viral infection, today announced that the peer-reviewed Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics has published Hepion's research article entitled, "A Pan-Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Decreases Fibrosis and Tumor Development in Chronic Liver Disease Models."

The study presents findings on CRV431 that highlight its potential as a drug candidate for chronic liver diseases:

In an in vitro cyclophilin isomerase assay, CRV431 potently inhibited all cyclophilin isoforms tested, suggesting multiple disease mechanisms in the liver could be targeted.

cyclophilin isomerase assay, CRV431 potently inhibited all cyclophilin isoforms tested, suggesting multiple disease mechanisms in the liver could be targeted. Daily oral CRV431 dosing in mice and rats, across a wide range of dosing levels, led to up to a 15-fold accumulation of CRV431 in the liver compared to the blood, suggesting CRV431's pharmacokinetics favor hepatic delivery, which is optimal for the treatment of liver diseases.

In a six-week carbon tetrachloride mouse model of fibrosis, CRV431 significantly decreased liver fibrosis by 43% compared to control, whereas obeticholic acid - a compound in development as a NASH treatment that was included as a comparator - had no statistically significant direct effect on fibrosis.

Three studies were conducted in a streptozotocin, high-fat diet mouse model of NASH with CRV431 doses of only 50 mg/kg administered orally each day. Fibrosis significantly decreased by approximately 50%, compared to the control group.

In a late-stage NASH model where mice developed liver tumors, 10 weeks of oral CRV431 treatment significantly decreased tumor burden (size and number of tumors) by about 50%.

"Chronic liver diseases, including NASH, are driven by many disease pathways," said Dr. Robert Foster, Hepion Pharmaceuticals' CEO. "We believe that targeting these pathways is necessary for optimal treatment of chronic liver diseases including NASH, cancer, and viral hepatitis. Further, we believe that CRV431's pan-cyclophilin inhibition is well-suited to address multiple therapeutic needs that are currently either underserved, or completely absent."

The article may be accessed at: https://doi.org/10.1124/jpet.119.261099.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and chronic hepatitis virus infection (HBV, HCV, HDV). The Company's lead drug candidate, CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Preclinical studies also have demonstrated antiviral activities towards HBV, HCV, and HDV through several mechanisms. These diverse therapeutic activities result from CRV431's potent inhibition of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Currently in clinical phase development, CRV431 shows potential to play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease - from triggering events through to end-stage disease.

