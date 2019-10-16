ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces Continued Strong Growth in Voyent Alert! Business

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to realize strong growth from its Voyent Alert! software-as-a-service (SaaS) business.

"Year-to-date we have extended our service to cover 46 new communities, bringing our total to 63 communities under service, which is nearly triple the total number of deals closed in 2018," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO of ICEsoft. "Our Q3 2019 billable subscription fees have doubled over Q2 and our addressable population numbers have increased by approximately 45% quarter-over-quarter. Our cost of sales continues to fall as more and more of our qualified deals are being sourced through existing client referrals. Of our last eight competitive bid interactions with established market leaders over the past four months, we have won all eight engagements. We are very pleased with the support we are realizing from the market and look forward to continuing our investor and capital markets engagement efforts in Q4".

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

