Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4W ISIN: CA89356V1040 Ticker-Symbol: TH8 
Tradegate
16.10.19
21:42 Uhr
0,402 Euro
-0,013
-3,13 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,406
0,420
16.10.
0,409
0,419
16.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSCANNA
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC0,402-3,13 %